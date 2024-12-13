Anurag Kashyap's ex-wife, Kalki Koechlin has penned a heartfelt note for Aaliyah Kashyap on her wedding. Aaliyah is Anurag's daughter from his first wife, Arti Bajaj. Aaliyah got married to beau Shane Gregoire in a fairy tale wedding in presence of close friends and family members. Celebs like Bobby Deol, Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala and many others attended the couple's reception.

Kalki wishes Aaliyah - Shane

Now, Anurag's ex-wife, Kalki has also penned a heartfelt note for the newlyweds. "Don't forget to 'Lose yourself to dance' (not-so Daft Punk) or that 'Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom' (our one and only Rabindranath Tagore). Finally, though you might not feel it, you are already a step ahead..." she wrote.

"I see babies cry. I watch 'em grow. They'll know much more. Than I'll ever know. And I think to myself, What a wonderful world" (Louis Armstrong said it). "Wish you guys all the 'ishq, pyaar and mohabbat' in the world (like the theme of a thousand Bollywood films)," she concluded.

Kalki – Anurag's love life

Despite their divorce, Anurag and Kalki share an amicable bond. Anurag always blamed himself for their divorce. Kalki and Anurag Kashyap met on the set of Dev D in 2008. The two started dating and in 2011 the duo got married. However, the two parted ways within four years of marriage in 2015. Kalki is now in a relationship with Guy Hershberg and the two welcomed a daughter in 2020.

Kalki had once said in an interview that it hurt her to know about Anurag's relationship after their divorce. She added that she had to undergo multiple therapies to finally be at peace and now the two are back to being friends.

"It takes time. There is no denying that in the first few years after our divorce, we couldn't be the kind of friends that we are today. We needed that separate time because it hurts to know about the other person's relationship and things like that. So, of course, we took that time, I definitely took a lot a lot of therapy and now it's been seven, eight years... It's been a long, long time so it's fine, it's great and we get along, as friends," she had once said in an interview.