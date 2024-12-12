Ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, married her longtime partner Shane Gregoire on December 11 in Mumbai. Following the wedding, the couple hosted a lavish reception on Monday evening, which was attended by numerous celebrities.

Celebrities who graced the wedding reception were: Abhishek Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui (who was accompanied by his daughter Shora Siddiqui), Kalki Koechlin, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, and many others.

However, the highlight of the event was the appearance of newlyweds Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya. The couple radiated a post-wedding glow as they posed for the paparazzi.

For the occasion, Sobhita wore a shimmery salwar suit with her hair tied in a bun, while Chaitanya opted for a black bandhgala.

A video that has gone viral shows Chaitanya telling Sobhita to pose solo while he waits for her photo opportunities to finish.

Fans couldn't stop gushing over their chemistry. However, a section of eagle-eyed netizens criticized Sobhita for not wearing a mangalsutra or applying sindoor, expressing that as a newlywed, she should have dressed more traditionally.

For the reception, Aaliyah exuded elegance in a shimmering black and gold ensemble, with an off-shoulder outfit that added an extra oomph factor. Shane opted for an all-black suit, while Aaliyah's father, Anurag Kashyap, wore a classic white traditional outfit.

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter and actress Suhana Khan also graced the event, looking stunning in a saree. Actress Sunny Leone attended the event along with her husband and mother-in-law, while Sohail Khan's son, Nirvaan Khan, was also present. Bobby Deol was also spotted at the reception.

The uncle-nephew duo Abhishek Bachchan and Agastya Nanda were also photographed at the venue, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya skipped the wedding.

A heartfelt video of Kalki chatting with the media has surfaced online.

The actor and ex-wife of Anurag Kashyap Kalki looked stunning in a saree, which she paired with a sleeveless blouse. However, it seems Kalki lost her way and was searching for the entrance. The paparazzi guided her.

In the video, she is heard asking, "Aap log kaha se enter hue?" (Where did you guys enter from?)

Take a look

About Aaliyah Kashyap and Shanes's wedding

Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire took to social media and shared a series of candid moments from their wedding and captioned it as, "Now and forever."

The first photo captures Aaliyah and Shane sharing a kiss. The second image shows Aaliyah walking down the aisle, accompanied by her bridesmaids, including actor Khushi Kapoor.

Aaliyah wore a light pink lehenga as she walked towards the mandap, draped under a traditional phoolon ki chadar.

Another photo shows Shane getting teary-eyed as he lovingly at Aaliyah, who is making her way to the mandap. The final picture captures the couple smiling at each other during the ceremony.