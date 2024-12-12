Congratulations are in order for Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of director Anurag Kashyap as she took nuptial vows with longtime beau Shane Gregoire in an intimate traditional ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The bride and groom ditched the traditional red bridal outfits and opted for pastel-hued colours.

While Aaliyah looks breathtakingly beautiful in a pastel pink, heavily embellished lehenga-choli, Shane looks elegant in a cream-coloured sherwani.

Several videos from the wedding ceremony have surfaced on social media. In one of the videos, Shane Gregoire became emotional and teared up as he saw Aaliyah walking down the aisle. His emotional yet warm gesture was lauded by netizens.

Video of Shane getting teary-eyed seeing the love of his life has got mixed reactions on social media.

A user wrote, "I am not crying, you are crying."

Another mentioned, "Why is every groom crying during their wedding?"

Ananya Panday wrote, "Congratulations cuties."

Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Beautiful".

Orry dropped heart-eye emoticons.

Deanne Panday wrote, "Congratulations," followed by heart emoticons.

A user wrote, "Congratulations beautiful couple. God bless the union."

A few hours after tying the knot, the couple shared a series of photos from their wedding with a mushy caption. They wrote, "Now and forever".

In one of the photos, Shane can be seen crying as he sees Aaliyah.

Another picture shows newlyweds sharing a passionate kiss, followed by Aaliyah walking down the aisle under a traditional phoolon ki chadar (traditional flower canopy) held by her bride squad as well as actor Khushi Kapoor.

Several celebrities attended the wedding and reception ceremony of Shane and Aaliyah.

The wedding ceremony was attended by family and close friends, including Anurag's ex-wife Kalki Koechlin, Khushi Kapoor, her rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina and Orry.

Other videos and pictures show Anurag Kashyap greeting the meeting and baraatis.

On May 20, 2023, Aaliyah took to her Instagram handle and posted two pictures announcing she got her dream proposal. In the first photo, she was seen flaunting her huge oval-shaped ring with the gorgeous beach backdrop. In the other photo, Aaliyah and Shane shared a liplock, and it was a beautiful moment. Alongside it, Aaliyah had written:

"THIS HAPPENED, to my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my Fiance! you are the love of my life. thank you for showing me what real and unconditional love feels like. saying yes to you was the easiest thing i've ever done & i can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love.I love you forever & always Fiance (still can't believe i get to call you that."