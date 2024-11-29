Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap made headlines when they first started dating soon after Kalki made her debut with Kashyap's Dev D. The two tied the knot in 2011 and had to face a lot of controversies since Anurag had been married before. They got separated in 2013 and then divorced eventually in 2015 and none of them have shared details about their personal life or addressed any speculation about their divorce publicly. However, very recently Kalki spoke about what her life looked like after her divorce from Anurag.

In an interview on AfterHours with the popular YouTube channel All About Eve, Kalki looked back at all the trials and tribulations she had to go through after her divorce, even though she was doing really well professionally. She said, "When me and Anurag had divorced, those two films were out there - Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Then, there's this divorce."

Speaking about what her life looked like after her divorce she said that it was extremely difficult for her to find a house after getting separated and proceeding for divorce. The actress mentioned, "Then, I couldn't find a place to live. Nobody would give me a house to rent in Mumbai as a single woman. I was like, I am famous. You want to take selfies with me, but you don't want to give me a house."

Kalki announced her pregnancy with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg in 2019 and gave birth to their daughter in early 2020. She mostly lives in Goa and also likes to keep her private life away from the public eye. Every now and then the actress shares bits and pieces of her life with her fans on social media.

In terms of work, Kalki was last seen in a supporting role in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', a Netflix film which also starred Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She also made a small appearance in Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Sam Bahadur' for a dance number. On the other hand, Anurag Kashyap's most recent film was 'Kennedy' starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat.