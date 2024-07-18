Kalki 2898 AD featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan has crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark at the box office earning widespread praise from critics and audiences alike. Despite rumors about its potential online release, it appears that the film won't be available on OTT shortly.

Reports from the Kalki film-makers indicate that Kalki 2898 AD will be released on OTT platforms only 10 weeks after its theatrical run, sometime in September. Prime Video India has acquired the rights for the regional language versions—Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam—while Netflix India is expected to premiere the Hindi version. Though official release dates for these platforms haven't been announced fans can soon enjoy the movie at home.

Directed by Nag Ashwin this mythological and sci-fi action drama was released globally on June 27 in six languages. The film has captivated audiences and quickly became one of the highest-grossing movies of 2024 surpassing the ₹1,000 crore mark at the global box office.

Kalki 2898 AD features a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, whose performances have added depth and charisma to the film. The movie's stunning visuals and engaging narrative have drawn large audiences to theaters making it a must-see for fans of Indian cinema.

Kamal Haasan recently celebrated the film's success with a video message. He expressed his joy at the significant milestone of crossing ₹1,000 crore worldwide an achievement he noted as rare even in his extensive career of over 250 films.

In his message, Kamal Haasan praised director Nag Ashwin and the team for their hard work, including a trip to Los Angeles to perfect the appearance of Supreme Yaskin which is a character briefly introduced in the first part of the film. Kamal Haasan also hinted at a more substantial role in the upcoming second part, exciting fans about what's next.