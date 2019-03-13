The teaser of Karan Johar's Kalank has impressed most of the viewers, but there is a section of people who felt that the movie is highly inspired by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's way of film-making.

The teaser of Kalank showed some very aesthetically shot sequences that made it an instant hit with the viewers. While most of them have praised Karan and director Abhishek Varman's vision, many others opined that many of the scenes in the teaser appeared to be inspired from Bhansali's previous films.

Although the director is Abhishek Varman, it is Karan, who is being targeted by people on social media, accusing him of copying SLB's way of film-making. It is being said that KJo is consciously competing with Bhansali, and in the process, ended up copying his style of work.

A series of stills from Kalank teaser are being shared along with matching stills from Bhansali's movies to back up the claims being made by a particular section of netizens. A DNA report had earlier claimed that Abhishek is a huge fan of Bhansali's direction, and hence, Kalank got some similarities with the veteran director's movies.

Kalank has a stellar star cast involving Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. The film is based on turbulent relationships and eternal love.

The teaser of the film showed some stunning visuals, and it is being expected to create havoc at the box office. Slated to be released on April 19, Kalank appears to have a good mix of action, drama, romance, emotion and some stunning cinematography. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film to be out.

Check some of the tweets mocking Karan and accusing him of copying SLB's movies:

The talent thy have

The elegance thy have

The eye for detail thy have pic.twitter.com/xyxXeliNJZ — ً (@Chali_Kahani) March 12, 2019

When you copy even their name on the exam paper pic.twitter.com/OU0fWm1ZUj — ً (@Chali_Kahani) March 12, 2019

Anything you can do I can do ... ? Same? pic.twitter.com/c4PD0uAb2q — ً (@Chali_Kahani) March 12, 2019