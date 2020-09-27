Early on Sunday morning, a collision between a car and a lorry in Kalaburagi killed seven people. Of them was a pregnant woman who was being taken to the hospital for her delivery.

A case has been registered by the police and the bodies of the seven individuals have been sent for a post-mortem.

Pregnant woman killed in a fatal road accident

On early Sunday morning, Kalaburagi police rushed to the Savalagi village on the outskirts of Kalaburagi in Karnataka, after a tragic road accident was reported.

Four women and three men were driving from Aland town to admit a pregnant woman to the hospital. However, the car crashed into a parked lorry on the road. The seven individuals died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Irfana Begum (25), Abedabi Begum (50), Rubia Begam (50), Jayachunbee (60), Muneer (28), Mohammad Ali (38) and Shaukat Ali (29). The bodies of the seven individuals will be sent for a post-mortem following which they will be handed over to the family for last rites.

The police are investigating how the accident occurred and whether it was the negligence of the driver that caused the accident. However, few details of the incident are known currently and will be published as and when received.