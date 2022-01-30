Bollywood starlet Kajol has been tested positive for coronavirus infection. The actress herself confirmed this news on her Instagram page. However, instead of sharing her picture, Kajol shared the image of Nysa Devgn, her daughter.

Kajol says Nysa has the sweetest smile

"Tested positive and I really don't want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let's just stick to the sweetest smile in the world! Miss u @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll," wrote Kajol on her Instagram page.

The post shared by Kajol has already gone viral, and fans are now wishing her a speedy recovery. Fans of Kajol also lauded Nysa for her beautiful looks and adorable smile.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra who is now an International star also commented on Nysa's photo shared by Kajol.

"She's stunning," wrote Priyanka Chopra with a heart-eye emoticon.

Priyanka Chopra's new baby girl

It was around a week back that Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl using the surrogacy method of pregnancy.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on the family. Thank you so much," wrote Priyanka and Jonas on their social media pages.

Several media reports claimed that the child was born three weeks premature.