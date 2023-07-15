Veteran actress Kajol is back in action with her new web series The Trial which is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Interestingly, the series features Kajol indulging in multiple liplock scenes which have stunned the audiences.

Kajol who debuted in the industry in 1992 has never indulged in a lip kiss with her co-stars in her career which has now entered the 31st year.

The Trial narrates the story of a middle-aged mother (Kajol) who tries to save her family after her husband gets caught in a sex scandal.

As controversies deepen, the mother gets compelled to join a law firm to meet her needs. However, things get a new turn when the head of the law firm (Alyy Khan) turns out to be Kajol's boyfriend during her college days. Soon, their relationship starts reviving, and at one point in time, they engage in a lip kiss.

Earlier in January, Alyy Khan had said about the onscreen intimate moments he shared with Kajol in The Trial.

"When I was younger, one of my favourite actors was Kajol. I've been watching her work for three decades. And now, I just finished a series with her in which I'm playing her boyfriend in which we had a kissing scene," said Khan.

He added: "We were shooting at a posh hotel in Mumbai, and the director asked if we'd like a closed set, which means that only the important people would be allowed to be present. I told the director and Kajol both how I was going to approach the kiss... But not for one second was there any shame, or embarrassment, or hesitation."

The Trial, upon its release in Hotstar is receiving positive reviews from audiences, while critics are praising Kajol for her strong performance.