Bollywood actress Kajol is an avid social media user and often posts pictures with her family or updates her fans and followers about her upcoming work. However, on Friday, the actress shook her fans when she wrote that she will be taking a break from social media.

Kajol's facing trials and taking a break from social media turns out to be a marketing gimmick

Kajol shared a post with an image "Facing one of the toughest trials of my life." She captioned it, "Taking a break from social media." In no time, netizens sent her good wishes and also expressed concern, while some users wondered if it was a promotional strategy for her upcoming web series or film.

From fans to celebrities, everyone expressed concern. Out of which, newly minted mother, Gauahar Khan commented, "Prayers" on Kjaol's taking a break from social media posts.

However, a few hours ago, Kajol announced her new show "The Trail", which will be streaming on Disney + Hotstar. The actress shared the teaser on her social media and wrote that the trailer will be out on June 12, 2023.

In her post, she wrote, "The tougher the trial, the harder you come back! Catch the trailer for my courtroom drama #HotstarSpecials #TheTrial - Pyaar Kanoon Dhokha on June 12th. Coming soon only on @DisneyPlusHS"

Minutes after Kajol shared the news of her upcoming show The Trail which is a courtroom drama, her fans breathed a sigh of relief that nothing bad happened to her.

A user wrote, "Awesome! Crying wolf! No one will believe you next time."

A user mentioned, "DISGUSTING IS THE WORD! Absolutely shameful marketing."

Another mentioned, "Thank God that nothing bad happened to your personal life and it was just a piece of shocking news for the trailer of this series!! I can't wait to see you in this series."

The Indian adaptation of 'The Good Wife' titled 'The Trial'

In the web series, Kajol will portray the role of a lawyer. The series is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role

The show has 7 seasons and concluded in 2016. Kajol will be seen as a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Suparn Verma it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.