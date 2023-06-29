The day has finally arrived, after an intriguing trailer and clips on social media, Lust Stories 2 is streaming on Netflix India. It's an anthology, and the four storylines are a perfect vend of love, lust, sex, desire, guilt, revenge, and betrayal from the point of view of women.

The anthology is centred around sexuality and physical desires and is directed by four skilled filmmakers -- R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh and Amit Sharma. The season features big names like Tamannaah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Varma, Kajol, Angad Bedi, Tillotama Shome, Kumud Mishra, Neena Gupta, Anushka Kaushik, Amruta Subhash, among others.

The first story revolves around Angad Bedi and Mrunal Thakur. The couple are all set to get married. However, Mrunal's dadi wants the couple to have pre-marital sex and do a test drive before marriage. Her dialogue delivery is impromptu that touches upon a so-called taboo topic being discussed openly by the eldest member of the family.

Konkana Sen's segment talks about a women's urge to satisfy herself. Tillotama Shome is a working woman living alone, and her house helps Amruta call her husband home when Tillotama is off to work. Amruta has sex with her husband on Tillotama's bed. Eventually, Tillotama satisfies herself by watching her maid have sex with her husband. It's a beautifully written and well-shot sequence.

The next comes Sujoy Ghosh's set which is one of the most overrated segments of all. Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia's kiss and chemistry have taken social media by storm. From the couple dating to having a camaraderie. However, nothing of this was seen on-screen. The lacklustre script failed the otherwise talented actors. The suspense and the drama were unnecessary. Tamannah and Vijay's steamy scene was looking forced in the screenplay. Nonetheless, the two are a fresh pair to watch out for in the Lust Stories series.

The fourth segment centres around Chanda (Kajol) lives a sad, suffocating life. She wants to send her son off to England for higher studies, against her caste-and-royalty-obsessed husband (Kumud Mishra). One of their previous maids leaves the house as Kumud has eyes on her. When a new maid enters this household, he starts leching after her too.

Out of all the stories, the Konkona segment. The rest are lost stories.

However, netizens who have watched the series have penned their review on Twitter.

Let's take a look at what they have to say.

A user said. "The sizzling chemistry between TamannaahBhatia and VijayVarma in Lust Stories 2 is absolutely mesmerizing! Can't wait for more magical collaborations from this duo."

The 2nd instalment of the Emmy-Nominated series #LustStories is here! Personally enjoyed #Konkona’s #TheMirror but each and every story is worth the praise. Bravo @NetflixIndia, #LustStories2 is a true winner ?#LustStories2 is another intriguing anthology that highlights the… pic.twitter.com/dgUttCxuGL — RJ?️9⃣ Divya (दिव्य) Solgama (@DIVYASOLGAMA) June 29, 2023

Another wrote, "#LustStories2OnNetflix is a well-made sequel labelled with a novel story, sensuality, great performances by the ensemble cast, and a craft that is bigger and better than the previous part."

With such a talented cast, Lust Stories 2 is set to deliver mesmerizing performances that will leave audiences enthralled.#LustStories2OnNetflix@NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/CSmQFE9u5o — चंदू (@Chanduhuu) June 29, 2023

The third user said, "#LustStories2 Story 1 - Ultra wokism , Story 2- Waste of Time, Story 3 - predictable but good, Story 4 - Best written and best acted out. #Kajol proved again why she is one of the bests. That climax scene and her performance in that - nepo kids learn something."

The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 12 minutes and is streaming on Netflix India.