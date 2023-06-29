Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha, released in cinemas on Thursday, June 29. On the auspicious occasion of Eid-Al-Adha. The trailer and the songs of the film have received a good response, and ardent fans of Kartik and Kiara flocked to the theatres to watch the first-day first show of the film.

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, and more. Last night, the makers hosted the film screening and it saw who's who of Bollywood arriving on the red carpet. Kiara's husband -actor Sidharth Malhotra also attended the event.

The film is an out and out love-story with Satyaprem essayed by Kartik Aaryan in search of true love and he happens to meet Kiara Advani. Satya's love for her knows no bounds and holds her hand in all the adversities of life.

Some parts of the film are shot in a breathtaking location of Kashmir that brings the magic of nature and romance on-screen. The Gujju songs and colourful and vibrant. The narrative is not just preachy, it is balanced with emotions, drama, and comedy and the chemistry between Kiara and Kartik proves that their on-screen jodi is a hit among the masses.

After watching the film, every girl in the nation would want a husband like SatyaPrem. Kartik will surely win lots of hearts, awards & applause for his act.

Are you planning the watch the film, but before you book your ticket? Take a look at what social media has to say about the film.

Cinegoers have taken to Twitter to share their short reviews of the film.

A fan mentioned, "#SatyaPremKiKatha hits all the right points. The movie has a strong message as well as a good storyline. #KartikAaryan makes you feel all the emotions that Sattu is feeling. He has delivered a phenomenal performance. @TheAaryanKartik."

Another mentioned, "Not a fan of posting interval reviews but really really liked #SatyaPremKiKatha so far. The right amount of humour, music and emotions esp as the film nears the interval block. Excited for the 2nd half. #KartikAaryan #KiaraAdvani."

The third moviegoer mentioned, "#SatyaPremKiKatha First Half- VERY GOOD.#KartikAaryan Most Endearing Performance.. #KiaraAdvani Most Intense."

Watched #SatyapremKiKatha and yeah, a good love story from Bollywood where the hero empowes his girl and stands by her. #KartikAaryan ??@TheAaryanKartik @WardaNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/NGMnDQ3n14 — Dr. Ramachandran Srinivasan (@indiarama) June 29, 2023

"#SatyaPremKiKatha Interval It's really good. Discusses some serious topic. For sure a blockbuster. Hats off to @sameervidwans for your vision. #KartikAaryan is stupendous along with #KiaraAdvani," wrote a fan.

One of the film's songs, a remake of Ali Sethi's 'Pasoori' has already left the internet divided. It was crooned by Tulsi Kumar and Arijit Singh.

The film marks the reunion of lead stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, who was earlier seen in the superhit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.