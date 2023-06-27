Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is all set to release on June 29 and the actors are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film.

The duo as a part of the promotion had gone to Rajasthan, the stars interacted with the press and fans and also relished in delicacies. Meanwhile, eagle-eyed netizens spotted Kiara Advani's baby bump and started speculating that she is pregnant.

Is Kiara Advani pregnant?

Several pictures of Kaira and Kartik emerged online and users were quick to conclude that the newlywed actor will soon announce good news.

A user wrote, "Is Kiara pregnant?"

Another user mentioned, "I Don't THINK SHE IS EXPECTING (pregnant).. Daal Bati Churma kha kiya hoga." (She must have eaten dal bati churma).

The third one mentioned, "Is Kiara pregnant, here she looks like pregnant her belly looks big."

The fourth one is mentioned. "She's looking pregnant."

Kiara quashes rumours of her pregnancy

However, the actress quashed pregnancy rumours, Kiara shared a bunch of sexy photos ahead of her film looking absolutely stunning in a green dress.

The advance booking for the film has already begun and fans have flocked to the online booking app and started booking their tickets in advance.

On Monday, the makers dropped the song Pasoori Nu track sung by Arijit Singh, which received mixed reviews.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on February 7 in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace and hosted a reception in Delhi, and one in Mumbai for their Bollywood friends.