Bringing a child into the world is often called one of the most beautiful moments of one's life. But, losing a child can be equally devastating. And some of our Bollywood divas have also been through this tragic experience. From Kajol to Shilpa Shetty, many actresses have spoken up about suffering a miscarriage. Let's take a look.

Kajol: Kajol and Ajay Devgn have been married for over 21 years and blessed with two lovely kids. It was last year that Kajol had opened up about suffering through several miscarriages. "Over time, we began planning to have kids. I was pregnant during K3G, but had a miscarriage. I was in the hospital that day the film had done so well, but it wasn't a happy time. I had another miscarriage after that it was tough. But eventually, it worked out we had Nysa & Yug & our family's complete," she had revealed in a social media post.

Shilpa Shetty: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been married for over a decade now. The two churn out major couple goals and have two lovely children. Shilpa Shetty had opened up about welcoming their daughter, Samisha, through surrogacy. She had also spoken about her miscarriages and how she also tried adopting. "After Viaan, I did want to have another child for the longest time. But I suffered from an autoimmune disease called APLA and that came into play every time I get pregnant. So I had a couple of miscarriages so it was a genuine issue," she told Pinkvilla.

Gauri Khan: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are proud parents to three wonderful kids. Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam remain some of the most talked-about Bollywood kids. However, Gauri had suffered several miscarriages in between their birth. Talking about that, SRK had said in an interview, "Before Aryan, there were some miscarriages but then when he was born, a couple of days were difficult."

Saira Banu: Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar are happily married for over five decades now. When Saira was eight months pregnant, owing to high blood pressure, she lost their baby. Even though Banu couldn't conceive after that, the two have always remained madly-in-love.

Kiran Rao: Before the two welcomed son Azad through surrogacy, Aamir Khan had spoken about Kiran Rao suffering a miscarriage. He had said, "Kiran and I lost our baby. Despite our best efforts, we were unable to avert a miscarriage. The last 2 months have been a struggle for us. Ki and I need time to heal."