Kajol has paid a hilarious tribute to best friend Shah Rukh Khan's Met Gala 2025 look. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress has recreated the superstar's Met Gala red carpet look and asked fans to spot the difference. With her post, Kajol has created a frenzy among Kajol and SRK fans. The actress known for her humour and wit and is dominating social media with her playful take.

Kajol's post

Just like SRK, Kajol also wore a black tuxedo and layered it with multiple jewellery. She shared several pictures of her look and also a picture of King Khan.

She even labelled the two of them as "great minds". "Hmmmmmmmm, spot the difference @iamsrk #allaboutthebling #greatminds," the Dilwale actress wrote.

Social media reactions

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol remain Bollywood's most iconic couple. The two have not only given us some of the most iconic onscreen jodis but even in real life, the two continue to remain the closest buddies.

"Bollywood's one and only king & queen!" wrote a user.

"Is it just me, but I get so much kuch khatti kuch meethi vibes," wrote another user.

"Omg god king and queen," a social media user commented.

"No difference kajol, he is the King and you are the Queen," another social media user commented.

SRK on Met Gala look

Coming back to King Khan's Met Gala look, the statement making look was designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Talking about his Met Gala debut, SRK revealed that he was nervous before walking the red carpet. "I don't know about history and I am extremely nervous and excited. Sabyasachi Mukherjee has convinced me to come here. I've not done too many red carpets, I'm very shy. For me is the first time," he told Vogue.

"I just asked Sabyasachi—let it be black or white. I wanted to feel comfortable," the Jawaan actor further added.