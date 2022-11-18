Nysa Devgn is one of the most talked about celebrity kids. In the last few months, Nysa's transformation has made everyone go gaga over beauty and similarity with mother Kajol. There have also been a fair share of speculations and rumours about the young lady having undergone skin whitening treatment and many other things to look a certain way. And now, Kajol has broken her silence on the matter.

Kajol gushes over Nysa's knowledge of health and beauty

As per a report in DNA, talking about Nysa, Kajol said, "Nysa is very active on the internet, and she knows everything about beauty and health. She applies a face mask thrice a week and advised me to do the same. Just like her father, Nysa is also a fitness freak." The report further stated that Nysa follows a healthy diet, drinks 2-3 litres of water everyday and also includes oatmeals and fruits in her diet.

The unjustified trolling

Nysa has always been subjected to a lot of scrutiny for her appearance, outfits and mannerisms. Kajol had once opened up about the trolling she goes through and how she deals with it. "I think its horrible. As a parent you always think that your child doesn't get hurt. And that's something that you will always feel. And when something like this (trolling) happens, thank god, Nysa was not here when it happened," the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star had told a website.

Kajol had further added that she tries to make her kids understand that social media is just a small section of the society that should be ignored. She said that she tries to instill the value system in her kids that makes them understand that the only opinion that counts is theirs own.

"If I am teaching my son how to respect women and my daughter... thank god I don't have to do that (touchwood), hopefully I will teach her by example that self respect starts with you," she said.