Tanishaa Mukerji is a name that needs no introduction. However, when it comes to her sister, Kajol, Tanishaa has not had the same career graph. While Kajol has been one of the finest Bollywood actresses, Tanishaa's career fizzled even before it could properly start. Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, and Arshad Warsi are the judges on this season of the show.

Tanishaa breaks down

A promo of JDJ shows the judges praising Tanishaa on her performance. Reacting to it, the Neal and Nikki actress reveals how she is not a star among all the stars - Kajol, Ajay and others. "Meri family mein Ajay Devgn, Kajol sab stars hai. Main wo mukaam tak nahi pohochi. I am not a star (Ajay Devgn, Kajol all are stars in my family. I could not reach there like them)," she said.

When Tanishaa spoke about freezing her eggs

Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani are the hosts this season. Tanishaa was earlier in news for talking about freezing her eggs. "I didn't have a baby and all these things were going on in my mind. I finally got some guidance and froze my eggs at the age of 39. But I also put on a lot of weight due to the procedure," she once told a leading website.

"They pump you with a lot of Progesterone and it bloats you a lot. Not putting on weight, you become round and glowing and become very beautiful. I love pregnant women, they are in their most beautiful phase with that baby glow. I was very happy about freezing my eggs," Tanuja's daughter further revealed.