The release of Kajal Aggarwal's upcoming movie Paris Paris has landed in trouble after the censor board questioned its bold visuals and cuss words. The makers have approached the Revising Committee.

It is known that producer Manu Kumaran has bought the remake rights of Hindi film Queen for all the south Indian languages. This hit Bollywood comedy-drama movie is being remade in Telugu as That Is Mahalakshmi, Tamil as Paris Paris, Kannada as Butterfly and Malayalam as Zam Zam. All these versions are produced under the banners Mediente International Films Ltd and Liger Commercial Brokers.

Queen is a female-centric movie, written and directed by Vikas Bahl and Kangana Ranaut played the protagonist role in the film. Now, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal, Parul Yadav and Manjima Mohan are essaying this role in That Is Mahalakshmi, Paris Paris, Butterfly and Zam Zam, respectively.

The latest buzz in the media is that Paris Paris starring Kajal Aggarwal is ready for release and the makers recently screened its first copy the panel of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). But the panel is said to have objected certain cuss words and bold visuals and suggested them to mute the words and blur the visuals.

But the makers of Paris Paris did not want to follow the suggestions of the CBFC panel, as they think those words and visuals are crucial for the movie. Hence, they have now approached the Revising Committee to get a censor clearance and Ramesh Aravind, who has directed Paris Paris confirmed with the news, by sharing an official statement on his Twitter account.

"With the Kannada and Malayalam Censor Boards having certified the movie as is, the Tamil movie has attracted numerous blurs as well as audio and video cuts from the board. To overcome this, the production team has decided to refer this movie to the Revised Committee for review and necessary approvals," reads Ramesh Aravind's statement shared on Twitter.