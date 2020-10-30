Kajal Aggarwal will soon tie the knot with fiance Gautam Kitchlu but the wedding festivities have already begun for the actress.

On Thursday, Kajal's haldi ceremony was held with close friends and family members in attendance. Kajal shared a candid click on Friday from her haldi ceremony where she's getting smeared with haldi.

Kajol was spotted outside her house meeting and greeting her guests. Kajol was seen in a yellow colour ensemble paired with floral jewellery. Kajol made an official announcement about her wedding with Gautam on social media. "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit," the actor had said in a statement.