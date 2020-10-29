It seems like the wedding season has finally begun, after the big fat Punjabi wedding of Neha Kakkar with Rohanpreet, the next to join the bandwagon is popular actress Kajal Aggarwal.

She is all set to take wedding vows with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in Mumbai. Well, as it just a day left for the D-day. The couple's pre-wedding rituals have kick-started with a blast.

Mehendi ceremony

The Mehendi ceremony was a low key affair with only close friends and family in attendance. The bride to be Kajal looked mesmerising in a green outfit. Kajal happily posed for the camera and showed her Mehendi. Her smile while posing for the picture says it all.

Check put Kajal's Instagram picture below.

Groom Gautam also shared a post on social media before the wedding festivities began.

Groom Gautam shared a beautifully decorated table with flowers, especially marigolds (Genda Phool) which is considered auspicious and pious during a Hindu wedding.

Gautam, in another picture, is seen holding an aarti ka thali.

Everything you need to know about the wedding of Kajal and Gautam

Speaking to an online portal the actress' manager, Rony said, "Like all weddings these days, it is expected to be a very intimate affair. It will be hosted by Kajal's parents, Suman and Vinay Aggarwal. Important guests of both families will grace the occasion. Arrangements are in place to accommodate 100-plus guests on the wedding day."

The two-day event will be held at a five-star hotel close to Kajal's home in Churchgate. SOme V-town celebs are expected to attend her wedding.

Reception for Tollywood in celebs in Hyderabad

According to a source, the bride's close friends, actresses Samantha Akkineni and Tamannaah may not be able to attend the wedding and will have to be content with sending their good wishes. That's why the Maghadheera actress is planning to host a special party for the Telugu film fraternity in a month or two.

The source adds, "Thirty of her 50-odd movies are Telugu films, and she shares a good rapport with the Chiranjeevi clan, the Nagarjuna family, Jr NTR, Prabhas and Mahesh Babu among others. So, she's planning to host a special party in December or January for Telugu film personalities."

Earlier this month, Kajal Aggarwal announced her wedding with Gautam. Kajal had shared a lengthy note on social media that read as, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years, and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support (sic)."

Congratulations to the adorable couple!