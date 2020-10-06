Ever since Kajal Aggarwal shared her wedding news on her social media account, fans and industry insiders have poured in their best wishes for the actress. Reports of the actress dating businessman Gautam Kitchlu have been doing the rounds since a lot of time but the actress gave a full stop to all the gossip by officially confirming her marriage. Kajal shall tie the knot with the Mumbai based businessman by the end of this month that is Oct 30, 2020 in a close knit ceremony.

The young charming beauty of the Tamil film industry who will soon get hitched had been in relationships before which unfortunately didn't work out. Let us take a quick recap to know what Kajal had once said about her love and personal life.

During an interaction with a leading daily, Kajal said that she had been in two serious relationships at different points in life and added that they ended on a sad note. Elaborating on the second relationship, the 'Singham' star said that it did not work because she 'did not have the time'.

"I have had two serious relationships in my life so far, one before I became an actor and one after and both were with people outside the industry. The last relationship did not work out as you need to give a relationship some time and be physically present and that was not possible as I did not have the time."

Boyfriend issues

While talking about her family life, Kajal said that she did not really cry a lot in her formative years. However, at the same time, she confessed that the only time she cried was following a 'boyfriend problem'. "The only time I have cried in my life was due to boyfriend problems. In fact, when I need to do an emotional scene I have to try really hard as I have no reference to think of in my real life," she had said.

2019 was comparatively a great year for Kajal professionally but seems like 2020 has surely been more special towards the end inspite of so much negativity that is surrounding.