Popular southern actress Kajal Aggarwal will reportedly play a cameo role in Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's much-talked-about upcoming film Jaan, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

Jaan, Prabhas's next film to hit screens after high-voltage action film Saaho, also happens to be his 20th movie. All eyes are set on the film and numerous speculations were made about its story, shooting, budget, cast and crew. Reports about Kajal Aggarwal's guest appearance have also been doing rounds. However, the makers have not yet confirmed approaching her for a cameo role.

However, the latest buzz in the media is that Kajal Aggarwal will be taking part in the upcoming schedule of the movie Jaan, which is all set to resume in Hyderabad very soon. But Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations, which are jointly bankrolling this project, are yet to make an official announcement about the actress's special appearance in the film.

Having started her acting career with 2004's Hindi film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na, Kajal Aggarwal forayed into Telugu films with director Teja's 2007 movie Lakshmi Kalyanam. The actress has featured in over 50 films in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages. She had three releases - Sita, Ranarangam and Comali - in 2019, but all of them failed to make the expected amount of collections at the box office.

Kajal Aggarwal will be next seen in Paris Paris and the makers of the movie are yet to announce its release date. The actress is set to make her debut in Hollywood films with Jeffrey Gee Chin's Mosagallu, which is also being made simultaneously in Telugu. She has two other big-ticket projects - Mumbai Saga and Indian 2 - in her kitty.

Kajal Aggarwal has worked with all leading south Indian actors, including Prabhas, Vijay, Mahesh Babu, Junior NTR, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun in the past. But of late, the actress is said to be not getting big offers. The reason for it is that people in the film industry are looking for fresh faces, as they find it difficult to afford huge remuneration for the actress, said the sources from the film industry.

However, Kajal Aggarwal has worked with Prabhas in super-hit Telugu movies - Darling (2010) and Mr Perfect (2011). The sparkling chemistry between the two was one of the biggest factors that contributed to the success of both films.