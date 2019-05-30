Kajal Aggarwal, who is basking in on the appreciations for her performance in Sita, recently held a new photoshoot and looks stunning and alluring in the thigh-split dress.

Kajal Aggarwal is known for her unique sense of style, which makes her one of the most popular actresses down south. "She is one of the few south Indian actresses, who try their hands at fashion. Her sense has always gone a notch above the rest. She has become a muse for fashion. Her styling head-to-toe pulls off an effortless allure, but it's her inherent confidence that makes her look magnificent, says one of her admirers.

Days after the release of Sita, Kajal Aggarwal attended a photoshoot and sported a super sexy thigh-split dress. Kajal Aggarwal was styled by Shreeja Rajgopal, while Vishal Charan and Divya Naik worked out on her makeup and hair, respectively. Ankita Nevrekar handled the photography for this shooting.

Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram late on Wednesday to share some pictures of this shoot. The Sita actress captioned them with "'Creativity is allowing yourself to make mistakes. Art is knowing which ones to keep.' -Scott Adams."

The pictures from Kajal Aggarwal have gone viral on the internet and are creating a buzz in the social media, minutes after she posted them. Many responded to her Twitter post and described her look in the photoshoot as stunning, gorgeous and sensuous. They were circulated fast on the social media channels like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

However, Kajal Aggarwal is seen playing the female lead opposite Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas in the Telugu movie Sita, which was released in theatres on May 24. The movie has failed to make it big at the box office, but it has won a lot of appreciation for the actress. She has an author-backed role in the film and she has delivered a brilliant performance, which is the talk of the town now.