Director Teja's movie Sita starring Kajal Aggarwal and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has opened to an average response and struggled to cross Rs 10 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office in the first weekend.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, who is the son of producer Ballamkonda Suresh, had made his acting debut with Alludu Sreenu in 2014 and starred in five big-ticket movies in the next five years. But all of them have either bombed or turned average grossers at the worldwide box office.

The actor teamed up with ace director Teja, who has given big breaks to several young actors, for the movie Sita. It was one of the most awaited movies of this year. The promos had generated a lot of curiosity about the film and many in the film industry hoped that it would be a big break for Sreenivas.

Despite having good hype, the movie opened to average response on Friday. Sita collected approximately Rs 3.20 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The movie failed to beat the records of Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas' previous big openers like Jaya Janaki Nayaka (Rs 6.40 crore gross) and Saakshyam (Rs 6.20 crore gross).

The movie has received mixed responses from the critics and audience which apparently affected its business. Sita is estimated to have collected around Rs 7 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. The film has garnered Rs 3.30 crore for its distributors in three days.

Made on a small budget, Sita has fetched Rs 14.70 crore for its producers from the sale of its worldwide theatrical rights. The movie has recovered just 22.44 percent of its distributors' investment in three days. Considering its opening weekend collection, the movie will have a tough time breaking even.