Director Teja's Telugu movie Sita (Seetha/Sitha) starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Kajal Aggarwal and Mannara Chopra has received positive review and rating from the audience around the world.

Sita is a romance film and director Teja has written the script for the movie, which has been produced by Anil Sunkara under the banner AK Entertainments. The flick has received a U/A certificate and its runtime is 2.41 hours.

Sita movie story: Sita (Kajal) is an arrogant city girl, who signs a contract with Basavaraju (Sonu Sood) when she faces a financial issue. But the latter fails to help her and that is when Sita meets Ram (Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas) in Bhutan. How Ram helps Sita get over the financial troubles forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Teja has chosen a good script that has some interesting twists and turns. The first half is entertaining with some comedy scenes and songs. It ends with an interesting twist, which gains momentum for the second half. The rest of the film is engaging, says the audience.

Performances: Kajal Aggarwal has an author-backed role, which has different shades. The actress has delivered a fantastic performance, which is the highlight of Sita. Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Sonu Sood and Mannara Chopra have also done justice to their roles and they are also among the big attractions of the film. Bithiri Sathi's comic timing is also good, say the audience.

Technical: Sita has decent production values and Anoop Rubens' music, Sirsha Ray's picturisation, action and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Sita movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read the audience's response.

Kevin Rohind‏ @kevin_rohind

@MsKajalAggarwal as Sita is the major highlight of the movie till end. She delivers her career best performance and looking glamorous in each frame . It's a completely different attempt & which strikes hard a perfect watch this summer Spoof. #SITA -3/5

Hemanth Dinesh Regani‏ @DineshRegani

#sita review :4/5.. What an amazing performance by @MsKajalAggarwal ...she rocked...and well done @Bellamkondasr18 what a film by teja garu..truly amazing

Hinduja‏ @Hindujaashok10

@MsKajalAggarwal such a wonderful and amazing performance as #Sita. Kaj Nailed it out . Such a awesome character it is , this character has all shades ... in this story , most powerful female role I will give 4.5/5 for kaj performance .

Kiran ‏@KiranBunny28

@MsKajalAggarwal is perfect for the part and is the mainstay of the whole enterprise. Sita gives #BellamkondaSrinivas the toughest role in his career. #Teja Have a unique style, and that can't be missed. The same elements are present in Sita as well #SITA (My Rating ) 4/5

Telugu Premiere‏ @TeluguPremiere

#Sita First Half Report: Below Average First Half! Screenplay is dull and comedy hasn't worked for the most part. Kajal is dominating the show completely and elevates a few scenes. Second Half will play a crucial role. #Sita Second Half Report: Second half quickly turns into a routine entertainer that is very hurried. Bellamkonda Srinivas was under utilized.

Movies Box Office‏ @MovieBoxoffice5

#Sita Movie Report: Positives @MsKajalAggarwal Negatives: Bellam konda Srinivas Routine Story Lagging Screenplay Routine Direction #SitaMovie #SitaArrivingOnMay24 #KajalAgarwal #Kajal #MannaraChopra

Vamsi-Shekar‏ @UrsVamsiShekar

#SITA show: @MsKajalAggarwal is terrific in the title role. Her attitude is totally different and completely author backed one. actor @sonusood as #Basava is one of the best cruel roles he did. He looks rugged and performance is superb

விக்னேஷ் villain™ (since 1997)‏ @Vigneshcdm1

@MsKajalAggarwal watched #Sita . It's ur career best performance!U proved again kajuu!U lived in the role! Really noo words I say! Want more n more performances like this! U stealed the show!. Love you kaju❤definitely this sita is going to create storm at box-office

Sunikar Reddy‏ @SunikarReddy

#SITA Review Rating [3/5]✔️ @MsKajalAggarwal has an author-backed role, which has different shades #Kajal has delivered a TREMENDOUS PERFORMANCE, which is the highlight of #Sita!✌️ #SitaARRIVES #KajalAggarwal #kajalagarwal #kajal

Preety❤️‏ @kajal_preety

Performances: @MsKajalAggarwal has an author-backed role, The actress has delivered a fantastic performance, which is the highlight of #Sita. #Sreenivas, #SonuSood and #Mannara have also done justice to their roles Bithiri Sathi's comic timing is also good

Maheshbabu devotee‏ @MaheshBabu_2

Unbelievable . @MsKajalAggarwal as Sita is the major highlight of the movie. She delivers her career best performance and looks ultra glamorous in each frame. It's a completely different attempt which strikes hard a perfect watch this summer. #SITA review by @urstrulyMahesh Fan

Sita Mahalakshmi fan‏ @KajalCultSandy

Just completed 1st half @MsKajalAggarwal very Anger at u #Sita made me like that U deeply involved in that role & Outcome is fabulous Such a Unique role for any Heproine seen ever... Tqsm @tejagaru

Jennifer kajal‏ @kajal_jennifer

@MsKajalAggarwal Mam U were amazing as #Sita Thankyou so much for making such challenging roles & making your fans proud.. This movie will be ur Trademark movie forever.. & Extremely happy for your performance as #SITA #SitaStorm #SitaARRIVES

CM JAGAN‏ @Coolest_Vinay

#Sita first half Fabulous performance @MsKajalAggarwal as beautiful Devil Story Screenplay BGM Songs Cinematography Everything made perfectly @MsKajalAggarwal as cunning beauty @BSaiSreenivas as innocent guy Kajal Agarwal one of the best performance #SITA

அ.கஜீவன்‏ @KAJEEVAN

What a movie #SITA .. @MsKajalAggarwal performance only enough to satisfy you.. worth for the money .. sureHIT

