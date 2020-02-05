Kajal Aggarwal is ecstatic over the unveiling of her wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore. The actress says that the resemblance is uncanny and the attention to the detail is spectacular.

Kajal Aggarwal unveiled her wax statue at the Madame Tussauds Singapore this morning. Later, the actress took to her Twitter page to share some photos of it. She captioned them with "Deeply humbled and ecstatic to be honoured, standing amongst global icons. Feels like I'm seeing myself through the eyes of an artist The resemblance is uncanny and the attention to detail is spectacular."

Yousef Al Jasmi has designed an 8-kgs stunner outfit for Kajal Aggarwal's wax statue. The actress, who is all thrilled about the dress, thanked him for styling it. She wrote, "Thank you @yousef_aljasmi for this stunner outfit. 8kgs, glittering in Swarovski and looked stellar! Styled by @archamehta ."

What success means for Kajal Aggarwal

In her next post on Instagram, Kajal Aggarwal explained what success meant for her. The actress says that the joy of discovering new experiences, innocence, eagerness, passion and curiosity to learn define success in her mind. She is blessed to have found all of them in this lifetime.

Kajal Aggarwal posted, "Success is usually measured through tangible consumerism. A new house, a swanky car, first-class travels to exotic destinations. I've somehow never felt the thrill in any of this. People often questioned what success meant. Point is, I never felt I was successful. I've found my joy in moments. Moments of growth, moments where I've enjoyed my work to the level of being lost in it. I've felt so consumed that it's meditational in quality. Finding your own person, equilibrium regardless of expectations and pressure is true success! Staying loyal to your tribe and being treated with equality is being successful! The joy of discovering new experiences even though you've been exposed to the diverse plethora this world has to offer - success! Your innocence, your eagerness, your passion topped with a whole lot of curiosity to learn, defines success in my mind. I'm blessed to have found all of this in this lifetime and hope to reach the zenith of realising that I know nothing at all!"

The news about the unveiling of Kajal Aggarwal's wax statue at the Madame Tussauds Singapore has thrilled her colleagues and fans. The moment she broke the news, the actress was flooded with congratulatory. Some celebs also expressed their happiness over this honour for her.

Tamannaah Bhatia: Congratulations kaaajuuuu! Double treat @MsKajalAggarwal

Actor Jiiva: Congrats yo! Proud of ya!

Sundeep Kishan: Super proud of you as always ❤️

Sreenivas Bellamkonda: Double trouble