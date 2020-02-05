Actress Kajal Aggarwal has joined the league of south Indian actors, who have had their wax statues launched at the Madame Tussauds Singapore. The actress has unveiled her statue at the Museum today.

The bosses of Madame Tussauds Singapore announced the news about Kajal's wax statue on January 17. They tweeted, "Stand a chance to win a meet-and-greet with @MsKajalAggarwal on 5 Feb 2020 at the Ultimate Film Star Experience! Like, and share this post with your friends, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter! Contest will end on 22 Jan! #KajalAggarwal #KajalxMTSG."

Madame Tussauds Singapore tweeted again on February 1, "4 more days to the launch of @MsKajalAggarwal's figure! We are going to see triple Kajal! The launch event is made possible by @Pickyourtrail. Stay tuned! #KajalAggarwal #KajalxMTSG #MadameTussaudsSG #MTSG #pickyourtrailkajal."

Kajal Aggarwal launched her wax statue at the Madame Tussauds Singapore this morning. Shreyas Group, a popular event management company from Hyderabad, tweeted some photos of this launch event. It also wrote, "Finally the beautiful wax statue of #KajalAggarwal unveiled at #MadameTussauds Singapore.❣ #Kajalism "

Ramesh Bala tweeted, "The saying goes. "You are not famous, unless you have your own wax statue in #MadameTussauds" Congratulations @MsKajalAggarwal for getting one at @MTsSingapore #KajalMadameTussauds."

A host of Indian celebs including Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai have been immortalized with wax statues at the Madame Tussauds museum in London and Singapore. Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and Baahubali Kattappa Sathyaraj are some of the south Indian actors to have this honour. Now, Kajal Aggarwal has become the first female actor from the south Indian film industry to get a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore.