'Kaise ho bhai..': PM Modi shook hands with Akshay Kumar at a media summit in Delhi [Watch]

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is basking in the success of his recent film Singham Again. The Rohit Shetty's cop universe minted Rs 300 crore at the global box office.

Recently, Akshay Kumar attended an event in Delhi where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Akshay Kumar Meets PM Modi At Media Summit In Delhi

A picture and video of PM Modi and Akshay Kumar has gone viral wherein Modiji shakes hands with the actor.

In a video, PM Modi was seen sharing a candid moment with Akshay Kumar at the event, asking him "Kaise ho bhai [how are you, brother]".

On Saturday, At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in Delhi, PM delivered the keynote address, speaking about several key issues including India's development, his National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led central government's performance and big plans for the future.

Taking to his social media accounts, Akshay Kumar, who was also among the speakers at the event, shared a took to hod Instagram and shared a picture from the meet.

"Got an opportunity to listen to our PM @narendramodi ji give an inspirational talk about new India's growth story at the HT Leadership Summit," Akshay captioned the post.

The Prime Minister also explained his government's mantra of investment for employment, development to dignity, and spending big on the people and saving big for the people, urging Indians to transform their social mindset and not accept anything other than world-class standards.

"We have made a long journey. From the freedom struggle to the aspirations of a post-independence India, this is an extraordinary journey... and the people who have showed India the way forward are the ordinary citizen, and her capacity and sagacity," PM Modi said.