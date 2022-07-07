After months of anxious wait, hitmaker Shaji Kailas, ending a hiatus of several years is back with a bang with his new movie Kaduva, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles. Amid rumors surrounding its release due to certain legal issues and delays in censoring, the film finally hit the screens on July 07, and reports from theaters suggest that Mollywood has finally delivered a complete action-packed entertainer after several years, where filmmakers produced the now-cliched realistic flicks.

Kaduva: Celebration of machoism

Kaduva is a film set in the backdrop of South Kerala, where planters have an unquestionable influence on society. In this film, Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the role of Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan, a daring planter who is game for any game.

At one point in time, a small issue connected with ego made him lock horns with a police officer played by Vivek Oberoi. From then, the film does true justice to its tagline, "They need a fight, he gave them a war."

Shaji Kailas is back in style

One of the major highlights of this film is Shaji Kailas' powerful comeback. The director who had delivered some memorable hits in the past is in his full swing throughout the movie. From wide-angle shots to close-up visuals, the director once again proved that he is one of the bests in crafting action-packed commercial entertainers.

As the protagonist, Prithviraj excelled in both action and emotional scenes. Vivek Oberoi was awesome in his portrayal of the IPS officer, and he once again proclaimed that Bollywood is continuously missing and avoiding an actor with huge mettle.

As expected, Kaduva is rich in its technical side. The cinematography is rich, while the BGM was a little loud in some scenes.

Coming to the negative side, the only flaw about this movie could be the storyline, which is a bit outdated.

Final Verdict: Mollywood has been facing a drought in the mass movie genre for several years. Kaduva brings an end to this scarcity, and it allows audiences to cheer throughout its runtime of 150 minutes. Watch it and feel the heat.