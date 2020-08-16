We can't talk of the Bollywood in the 90s and not talk about Govinda's films. His unmatchable dancing skills, brilliant comic timing and powerful performances made the decade even more entertaining. However, his success would not have been possible without two names – David Dhawan and Kader Khan. While David introduced him to the No.1 series, it was Kader Khan who elevated it to another level with his cheeky dialogues and one-liners.

Together, Govinda and Khan did over a dozen movies and left the audience yearning for more. Their Jodi remained popular not just on screen but off it too. However, once Kader Khan aged and shifted base to Canada with his sons, he turned into a forgotten gem. After his death, when Govinda said that Kader Khan was like a 'father figure' to him, his son lashed out at the actor.

Govinda's grief

"RIP Kader Khan Saab. He was not just my "ustaad" but a father figure to me, his midas touch and his aura made every actor he worked with a superstar. The entire film industry and my family deeply mourns this loss and we cannot express the sorrow in words. #ripkaderkhansaab," Govinda had tweeted after the news of Khan's demise broke out.

Sarfaraz's outburst

Reacting to his statement, Kader Khan's son, Sarfaraz, told IANS, "Please ask Govinda how many times he inquired about his father figure's health. Has he even bothered to call us even once after my father's passing away? This is the way our film industry has become. It is the way the Indian film industry has become now. There are too many fragmented camps and loyalties. The out-of-sight-out-of-mind mentality can't be helped."

"My father always told us, his sons, not to expect anything from anybody and we grew up with the belief that one must do what is required in life and expect nothing in return," he further added.

Reacting to Sarfaraz's outburst, Govinda had said, "He is a kid and I would not like to comment on it. He is a kid. I got know what he said."