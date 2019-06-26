Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh has been baring the wrath of heavy criticism from a certain section of audience for being extremely misogynistic and violent against women ever since it hit the theatres last Friday (June 21). Even a Mumbai-based doctor has also filed a complaint against the makers for showing doctors in a bad light and operating patients under the influence of alcohol. A member of the Central Board of Film Certification has also expressed his displeasure about the film on Twitter and how it was doing well at the box office.

So when Ishaan Khatter penned on note on Instagram to praise his elder brother Shahid Kapoor for his brilliant portrayal of one of the most complex, lost and damaged character like Kabir Singh, it was quite reasonable for his followers to put forward their opinions about the misogyny shown in the film.

"As happy as can be for my big brother today who's always been a shining example of a human being for me. Not a doubt in the world that you deserve the smashing success but it continues to baffle me how you were able to play one of the most complex, lost and damaged characters with such perfection while returning home to being the most centered, loving and responsible family man I know. Thank you for showing me what it means to be a responsible son, father, husband and brother always AND for knocking me out with your performance in and as #KabirSingh," Ishaan Khatter wrote on Instagram.

However, one of his followers slammed Ishaan for justifying the misogynistic acts of Kabir Singh by praising Shahid for pulling off such characters with perfection on screen.

"Sweet justification to misogyny, naice, very naice," the Instagram user replied to Ishaan's heartfelt note. To which Ishaan replied, "No, actually it's quite the opposite. It's an appreciation post for a gem of a human being and an actor par excellence. As for your read on *the film*, it's cinema. Everybody should have an opinion. I don't agree with yours. But that's a conversation for another day ::: enjoy your day!"

Despite being at the receiving end of criticism, Kabir Singh has crossed Rs 100 crore mark in just five days of its release. The movie also Kiara Advani in lead role and is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who had also directed the original Telugu hit Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.