Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh has had an overwhelming opening at the box office with a collection of over Rs 20 crore on opening day. Cashing on the strong word of mouth, the movie witnessed further growth in its earning on Saturday.

Despite receiving mixed responses from the critics, Kabir Singh pulled massive audience to the theatres across the country on first day. The film collected Rs 20.21 crore on domestic market, becoming Shahid's highest opener ever.

With so much hype and positive words being said about the unconventional love story, the movie continued its dream run at the box office on day 2. Kabir Singh witnessed a rise in its occupancy at the theatres, registering bigger number on its second day.

Not just in single screens, the movie has been creating havoc at the multiplexes as well. Although a lot of negative things are also being said about the flick that does not seem to have any impact on its box office collection. It went house-full at many theatres on Saturday.

With a screen count of 3,123 across India, Kabir Singh collected Rs 23 crore (approximately) at the Indian box office on day 2, inching close to Rs 50 crore mark, according to early estimates. Exact figures are awaited.

Social media is abuzz with comments on the film. Although both positive and negative things are being said about the movie, Kabir Singh seems to have created the right buzz for itself as people are extremely curious to watch Shahid's crazy antics in the film.

Considering the current trend, Kabir Singh is expected to cross Rs 100 crore mark before the end of its second weekend.