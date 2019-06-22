Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh witnessed a thunderous opening day box office collection on Friday. The movie has become Shahid's highest first day grossing solo movie.

Remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, the unusual love story has had huge hype around it since the trailer was released. The film is being widely talked about, and Shahid's performance is being hailed.

Cashing on the strong word of mouth and mostly positive reviews, Kabir Singh enjoyed excellent occupancy at the theatres across the country, not just in evening but also in morning shows.

The love saga witnessed impressive footfalls both in multiplexes as well as on single screens. Kabir Singh witnessed a brilliant occupancy of 70 percent on Friday, registering a huge opening for the film.

Having been released on 3,123 screens across India, Kabir Singh made a box office collection of Rs 18 crore (approximately) at the domestic market on its day 1, according to early estimates. Exact figures are awaited.

Shahid's highest ever opening day grossing solo movie was Shaandaar that had collected Rs 13.1 crore. Kabir Singh has broken that record convincingly, and has turned the biggest opener of the actor.

Directed by Sandeep Vanga, Kabir Singh is being widely liked by young audience from across the country. Also starring Kiara Advani, the film is blessed with some superb performances, and an unorthodox love story.

With such an excellent start at the box office, Kabir Singh is expected to witness sharp growth in its earning over the weekend.