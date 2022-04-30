Shehnaaz Gill might finally be ready to sign her first Bollywood project. If reports are to be believed, Shehnaaz would be seen making her grand debut along with Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Though no official confirmation has come our way, the news has spread like wildfire. Both Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla fans are elated to hear the news.

What's the role

Shehnaaz would reportedly be paired opposite Aayush Sharma in the movie. Salman Khan has always expressed his fondness for Gill and considering her immense popularity, it is a win-win for both the parties. The role would feature her doing what she is from her core - innocent and vulnerable girl-next-door.

Salman's free hand to Gill

"Everyone is aware that Salman Khan is very fond of Shehnaaz. She managed to win his heart with her first appearance in Bigg Boss 13. The only thing that Salman adores about Sana is her innocence and till date, she has been the same despite seeing the toughest phase of her life. When Salman Khan approached Sana to be a part of his film, he even allowed her to pick her fees. Shehnaaz Gill has not been quoted by the producers on much she will be paid, but he has given her the choice to pick the amount she finds fit," a Bollywood life report said.

Not just this, the report also adds that Salman has even given Shehnaaz the free hand to choose the dates as she shooting schedule. Now, that is what Bhais can do. Right?