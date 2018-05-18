Director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi's Telugu movie Kaasi starring Vijay Antony, Anjali and Sunainaa has received mixed reviews and average ratings from the audience and critics.

Kaasi is an action period drama film and it is the dubbed version of Tamil movie Kaali. Besides direction, Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi has also written the script for the movie, which has been produced by Fatima Vijay Antony under the banner Vijay Antony Film Corporation. It has been censored with a U certificate and its runtime is 2.13 hours.

Bharath (Vijay Antony) is an NRI-doctor. He gets the shock of his life when his mother falls ill. He wants his kidney to be donated to his ailing mother, but it doesn't match and eventually, the situation reveals a bitter truth.

He is successful in knowing about his mother, but the details of his father are a mystery. Who is his father? Why did he leave him? Bharath tries to find answers to these questions.

Analysis: Kaasi has an interesting plot, but Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi has failed in execute it in a convincing way. The movie is slow and dragging and it lacks logic in parts. The second half of the film is a tad better than the first where the actual story unfolds, say the critics and audience.

Performances: Vijay Antony has played triple roles and he has done justice to all of them. His performance is the highlight of Kaasi. Anjali and Sunainaa have also done good jobs and their chemistry with the hero is one among the attractions of the film. Other supporting artistes have done well, say the critics and audience.

Technical: Kaasi has decent production values and Vijay Antony's music, Richard M Nathan's cinematography and Lawrence Kishore's editing are the attraction on the technical front, say the viewers and critics.

123 Telugu Rating: 2.5

Vijay Anthony's films have some good plots and decent emotions but that is not the case with this village drama which lacks basic depth in the proceedings. A simple and clean story is messed up by some wayward execution and unnecessary subplots. Except for Vijay Anthony's sincere performance, this film does not have anything that will interest the audience. So, look for better options to kill your time this weekend.

#Kaasi has its moments..@vijayantony did perfect justice to all 3 roles he potrayed. Action scenes,music are highlights..Good job by lady director @astrokiru.Emotion worked really well in the 2nd half..Good Production values @mrsvijayantony

#Kaasi first half done. Half the audience in the theatre are visibly mentally devastated by the weird content

Done wid #Kaasi Once again @vijayantony excelled in different shades.. #KaasiFromToday @mrsvijayantony

When we are in search for a good film, we get a stitched up unintentinoal comedy of three romantic stories. If someone can explain the story of this movie, I will try to give a party. #Kaasi

