Shefali Jariwala was known as the 'Kaanta Laga' girl. She did star in a couple of music videos, web series and advertisements; but it was her bold avatar in the 90s remix that became her second identity. Now that the entertainment industry is processing the sudden loss of the former Bigg Boss contestant, the makers of the song have announced its retirement.

Makers retire the song

Directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, who were the people behind bringing Shefali to the spotlight with the song have announced their decision to 'retire' the song. "Yesterday was the prayer meeting. Saying the final goodbyes... with our first photo session together... 'Kaanta Laga' - CD Inlay Card," the duo wrote on social media.

"You always said you wanted to be the one and only 'Kaanta Laga' girl. So we never made a sequel — And we never will. We're Retiring 'Kaanta Laga' Forever. It was always yours. It will always be yours... Shefali...RIP," the post further read.

So what does it mean?

As the makers said in their social media post, the 90s hit remix will never have a sequel or another version to it. There would only be one Kaanta Laga and no other variations to it in future.

Shefali about bagging the song

Shefali Jariwala had once revealed in an interview that her father was not in the favour of her doing the remix and was completely against it. However, Jariwala and her mother, together, convinced him to allow her to do it. Shefali revealed that she came from a family of acamedians so the idea of getting into this industry, didn't sit well with her father.

"I was in college then and I come from a family of academicians, so my parents told me to focus on my studies. But I wanted to do it because I was getting paid for it. I earned Rs 7,000 from that song, and I wanted to see myself on TV," she had told a website.

"That song turned out to be such a hit that it was like a fairytale for me. It changed my life completely," she had further said.