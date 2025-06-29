Shefali Jariwala has left her husband, Parag Tyagi and pet dog behind as she moved onto her heavenly abode. Parag and Shefali didn't have any children of their own but the couple were planning to adopt. Shefali was fond of kids and wanted to adopt a baby girl, she had revealed in an interview long back.

It was Sunny Leone's decision to adopt that had inspired the 'Kaanta Laga' actress. However, her family was still in the process of understanding their decision of adopting a baby. The former Bigg Boss star had often spoken about adopting a girl child but had taken a step back post the pandemic.

Scared to become parents

Shefali had told ETimes in an interview that she was scared and uncertain of the future and thus wasn't sure about becoming parents. Jariwala said that she lost many of her close ones to the pandemic which made her realise the fragility of life.

"Everything changed during the lockdown. The intention is still there, but I am scared. The two years of the pandemic made me feel very uncertain of the future, I have lost too many close ones in this period, which has made me realise that life is fragile. I am scared to become a parent now, but Parag is ready. I believe you should bring home your baby only when you are ready and confident; not just financially stable, but also mentally stable. I have just taken a step back and will wait until I feel confident to take that step in life," she told the website.

Parag and family weren't ready

In another interview, she had spoken about how it took her some time to convince her husband, Parag about her decision to adopt. Shefali had said that she always considered adopting to be a brave and beautiful decision. She revealed that she always wanted to give a secure and beautiful future to a child who couldn't have it otherwise.

"But Parag couldn't understand my emotions. So for a big decision like adoption, it was important that Parag and I be on the same page. That took some time. I think my time away in the Bigg Boss house got me and him thinking about having a family. When I came out, we discussed it with our families. Parag's family was very supportive. But my parents are still in the process of accepting the decision," she had said in an interview with India.com.