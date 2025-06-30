Shefali Jariwala shot to fame with the song 'Kaanta Laga'. The song gave her massive recognition and made her an overnight star. Shefali, just 19 back then, might not have enjoyed such stardom after that; but the song continues to be one of her most popular works. After Shefali's sudden demise, the directors of the song 'Kaanta Laga', Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao shared how the brought her onboard.

Director on first impression

"When we met her just 20 days ago, she told us how proud she was that Kaanta Laga remained iconic even after two decades. She wanted to do something new that could stay memorable for another 20 years," Vinay told Mid-day. The duo also spoke about how they first spotted Shefali while she was on a scooter with her mother. The two thought that she was a "really pretty girl" and gave her their visiting card.

"Radhika and I were driving on Linking Road, Bandra, in Mumbai, and parallel to us came a scooter. The mother was riding it, and the young girl was hugging her from behind. They just drove past us. Radhika and I looked at each other and said, 'What a pretty girl.' We stopped them, gave her a visiting card, and invited her to audition. It felt like it was meant to be," he told India Today.

How Shefali convinced family for the remix

While Shefali was quick to ace the audition and got 'Kaanta Laga', it wasn't easy to convince her father. "My father was completely against it. So first, I took my mom into confidence and then, we both convinced my father. And that song turned out to be such a hit that it was like a fairytale for me. It changed my life completely," she had told a website in an interview.

Speaking about the remix that made her an overnight sensation, the former Bigg Boss contestant had said, "I was in college then and I come from a family of academicians, so my parents told me to focus on my studies. But I wanted to do it because I was getting paid for it. I earned Rs 7,000 from that song, and I wanted to see myself on TV."