A section of Vijay fans has taken potshots at Rajinikanth's Kaala, stating that a scene in the upcoming film is inspired by Mersal. This triggered debate among the fans of both the actors on social media.

The trailer from Rajinikanth's Kaala hit the internet with a bang on Monday evening, May 28. In less about 14 hours, it has crossed two million mark on YouTube.

In a particular scene in the trailer, Rajinikanth is seen celebrating Holi, with red colour filling the shot. Vijay's Mersal had a similar scene where the actor is part of the Holi celebration. The sequence appears in 'Aalaporan Thamizhan' song, which had turned out to be a chartbuster.

The only visible difference is that Vijay sports a white shirt and dhoti, while Rajinikanth is dressed in black-and-black for the Holi celebration.

Vijay's fans have drawn comparison between the scenes, while declaring that nobody could match Ilayathapathy in the Holi sequence. "The Holi shot or the Red powder shot in a song or scene of a movie has become pretty common these days !! What people don't understand is the fact that they will never be able to do better than #Mersal whatsoever !! The benchmark is already set !! [sic]" a Vijay fan tweeted.

Another Vijay fan adds, "That Red Holi Frame ...! Absolute Copy Of #Mersal Frame ! ✋ Those who are Telling @Atlee_dir a Copycat Dir...! Now They Follows Atlee Style ...! B***h Pls Idiots [sic]"

Rajinikanth fans are responding with similar tone. "The screen presence of #Rajinikanth is unmatched in the history of Tamil cinema. Period. Reference- ask any neutral journalists including the biased Sridhar. #Vijay can't match the rugged macho look of #Rajini . VJ stereotype, never walks with beard on screen. Doesn't suit him. [sic]" a superstar's fan hit back.

Meanwhile, the fans of Vijay have found one more scene to draw parallels between the two movies. The 'beard twirling sequence' in both the movies has paved theway for one more debate.