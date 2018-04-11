SA Chandrasekhar, the father of Ilayathalapathy Vijay, has taken potshots at Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan for foraying into politics.

In an interview with Indiaglitz, SA Chandrasekhar, popularly known as SAC, said that the stars who aspire to play a big role in Tamil Nadu politics failed to turn up on time for the Nadigar Sangam's silent protest against the delay in constituting the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) in Chennai Sunday. "How can they rule Tamil Nadu when they cannot attend an event which was meant for just a few hours," he mocked without naming Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

Chandrasekhar said that his son Vijay was punctual and had reached the venue of protest much before he arrived there. The actors' guild organized the protest meet against the delay in constituting the CMB, and to extend support to the ongoing agitation against the Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi.

To a question on actors turning into politicians, SA Chandrasekhar replied that people are looking for a change and the stars can come to power if they joined hands instead of contesting individually. "They should let go their egos and put a united fight to win 200 seats. If they contest separately, they will end up winning a few seats as their only fanbase will vote for them," he opined.

When asked about the possibility of Vijay entering politics, Chandrasekhar said that he had once wanted his son to enter politics, but has a second thought now on looking at the current trend. "Now, since his seniors have entered politics, I wonder people might think whether these film personalities have no other job (translated from Tamil)," he said.

SA Chandrasekhar further stated that Vijay was mature enough to take a call on his political entry.

Tamil Nadu saw the political entry of two stalwarts Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth recently. The former has floated his party, Makkal Needhi Maiam and the latter is yet to announce his party.