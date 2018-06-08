A day after its worldwide release, Rajinikanth's Kaala is seeing the light of the day in Bengaluru and most parts of Karnataka on Friday, June 8. The release of the movie in the state was stalled by pro-Kannada groups, which wanted the film to be banned over the superstar's pro-Tamil Nadu stand.

BookMyShow and other websites have started online ticket booking and over 25 theatres that include Anjan, Balaji, Kamakhya, Manasa and Rex theatres have started selling tickets online. Multiplexes like PVR and Rockline Mall have also kicked-off pre-booking online.

In Mysuru, where the exhibitors voluntarily extended their support to the protests, the online booking of tickets has begun in DRC Cinemas.

Industry insiders say that the full-fledged booking will start by noon in Bengaluru and other cities for the Pa Ranjith-directorial film. "As of now, only limited theatres are selling tickets online. But many theatres are screening the movie, but have not opened the windows for online booking to avoid unnecessary threats from fringe groups," says a trade tracker.

Rajinikanth's stand on the formation of Cauvery Management Board had irked the Kannada groups, which wanted Kaala to be banned in the state. But the Karnataka High Court directed the state government to give security to the theatres which will screen Kaala.

Kanakapura Srinivas is distributing Kaala on a profit-sharing basis with Lyca Productions and the complete screen count is not available yet.

However, Kaala was screened in some parts like Ballari and Mangaluru, where the movie was released in three centres on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Kaala has opened to positive reviews in large. But the collection at the box office is not up to the mark. With the good word-of-mouth coming its way, the Tamil film is likely to improve its collection in the days to come.

Actor Dhanush has produced the film and it has Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi, Samuthirakani, Eswari Rao and others in the cast. The mass-elements backed by a good story have been appreciated by the viewers.