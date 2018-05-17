Rajinikanth's upcoming release Kaala is releasing as per the schedule though some reports claimed that it is being delayed again. The Pa Ranjith directorial is set to release on June 7.

"Contrary to some news articles, #Kaala releases on June 7th 2018 as planned. Watch out for more exciting news in the coming days! We can't wait to show you guys the swag of Super Star as Kaala Karikaalan :). [sic]" WunderBar Films, the production house, tweeted.

The movie has been postponed several times already. The makers had locked in April 27 as the D-day after Rajinikanth's 2.0 was postponed. But the Kollywood strike, which lasted close to 50 days, delayed the release of Kaala.

The makers have slowly started the movie promotions of Kaala with the launch of the film's audio.

Set in the slums, Kaala reportedly tells the story of a Tamil Nadu-based don who settles in Mumbai. He fights for the oppressed class in the flick, which has Nana Patekar, Samuthirakani, Huma Qureshi and others in the cast.

The movie marks the second union of Rajinikanth with Pa Ranjith after Kabali, and is bankrolled by the superstar's son-in-law and actor Dhanush. Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar, Samuthirakani, Sukanya and others are also part of the project.