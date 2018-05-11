Actor and producer Dhanush, who organized a grand audio launch function of Rajinikanth's Kaala in Chennai, has flown to France to attend the annual Cannes Film Festival. The 'Kolaveri di' hitmaker will promote his Indo-French production, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir at the event.

The movie unit is being honoured at the India Day celebrations at the festival Friday, May 11. Dhanush, who makes his Hollywood debut with the flick, has posted a few pictures on Twitter to share his excitement.

'India Day' is organised by The Embassy of France in India and UniFrance. "This will mark the first of the regular professional meetings bringing together the French and Indian film industries, offering them opportunities to collaborate on common projects as well as augment the sales and distribution of Indian and French films," Indian Express quotes an official statement as saying.

The team will release the Indian poster of The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir at the India pavilion in Terrasse UniFrance, Cannes. It will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

Nandita Das' Manto in the official 'Un Certain Regard' section and Rohena Gera's Sir in the parallel 'International Critics' Week' are the two movies competing from India. The 71st edition of the annual festival will be held between May 8 and 19.

Coming back to Dhanush's film, it is the screen adaptation of French novel The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe. The story of the movie is about an Indian named Ajatashatru Oghash Rathod, a fakir, who is in search of his estranged father.

It has to be noted that the 2014 book has already been translated into 35 languages.

Canadian filmmaker Ken Scott has directed the movie, which also has actors like Bernice Bejo, Gerard Jugnot, Erin Moriarty and Barkhad Abdi in the leads.

The movie will hit the screens in France on May 30, while the Indian release date is yet to be announced.