The music album of Rajinikanth's upcoming Kaala was unveiled Wednesday, May 10. The superstar's family members, friends and cast and crew of the film graced the event.

The major highlight of the event was Rajinikanth's speech where he spoke about his troubles, failures, mistakes, and more. However, he did not use the stage to talk about politics. Here, we bring you the complete text from his speech:

"I am feeling the ambiance of a success meet rather than music-release function. Sivaji was the last success meet that I attended. Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi) was the chief guest of the event. Like crore of his followers, I wish him that he speaks, like normal, soon.

I fell ill after SIvaji and Enthiran. My bad health was the reason why there was no success meet for Robot. During the course, people asked me not to sit idle and do something to keep myself afresh. This is when I picked up Kochadaiiyaan, which failed to impress the audience. The lesson that I learnt from this movie was that there will be those smart people, who leave you midway when the going gets tough.

After which I took up KS Ravikumar's Lingaa. I liked the script because the movie was about a person who constructed a dam to deal with water scarcity. My dream is to link all the South Indian rivers and will not mind dying to achieve it.

I realised from Lingaa that one should be good but not very good. Further, I enacted the role of a 65-year old and had romantic scenes with the actress of my daughter's age.

The back-to-back failures was enough for people say that my career was over. For four decades, they wanted my career to end. Whatever they might say I have my own path and I will do what I love to do. The failures thought me that I should do characters that fit my age.

Then Pa Ranjith approached me with the Malaysian don story. I suggested him to make changes to suit my image. I told him meet me after changes in 15 days, but once he returned he said that he was not happy with the script. Upon realising that he was not an opportunist, I agreed to do Kabali .

Ranjith told me that he was not good at narration. Hence, he gave me bound script. I had never received a bound script in 40 years of my career except for the Hollywood movie Bloodstone. I understood that the script would not work for him and Ranjith asked me to trust him.

After wrapping up the film, I told Ranjith that he won as a director, but it had to be seen whether I would win as actor and Thanu sir as the producer.

I asked Aishwarya whether WunderBar films will produce only Dhanush's films and her response was to talk to Dhanush. I asked him whether he will produce a film for me and he wondered, 'Why would not I produce a film for you sir!'

Dhanush told me that he was waiting for me to speak about it and asked whether I have any director in mind. Vetrimaaran had come up with story with political undertones. It was a good story with full of politics. Then, I had not made my mind on foraying into politics then.

Then I enquired Pa Ranjith whether he had any script ready with an advise that this time the story should belong to your category as well as mine. He came up with Dharavi story. I assure you that Kaala will be different from Kabali. The shooting lasted for 85 days in spite of facing so many issue. Ranjith is like KS Ravikumar who is a producer's director.

Like Anthony (Baasha) and Neelambarai (Padayappa), the villain Haridada (Nana Patekar) in Kaala will turn out to be the memorable villain characters in my films.

I would like to tell you people that Pa Ranjith will not just end up as a director. He will contribute something for the society in a big way.

The right time (to make political announcement) is yet to come. With God's blessings and people's support, good times for Tamils will arrive possibly, soon."