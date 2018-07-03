The business of Rajinikanth's Kaala has completely slowed down in its fourth week. With a flurry of new releases, the number of shows for the Kollywood film was reduced to lesser than 50 shows in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

In its fourth weekend, Kaala has raked in Rs 3.13 lakh from 33 shows. The total collection of the movie now stands at Rs 11.37 crore in Chennai.

Kaala was released to a good hype in Chennai. In its first day weekend, the Tamil film had 1,194 shows from which it minted Rs 6.69 crore in five-day extended weekend. It managed to retain the momentum in the weekdays as it added Rs 2.43 crore from 429 shows.

In the second weekend, Kaala witnessed a huge drop in the collection as it raked in Rs 1.33 crore from 342 shows. By the end of 11 days, the total collection of Pa Ranjith's film stood at Rs 10.06 crore.

In its third weekend, Kaala raked in Rs 32.93 lakh from 132 shows, while raking in Rs 73.58 lakh from 340 shows to take its total tally to Rs 11.12 crore.

The trade experts were expecting Kaala to shatter Kabali record in Chennai, but the movie is unlikely to even touch Rs 15-crore mark.

Kabali had raked in Rs 24 crore in Chennai, while Baahubali 2 had minted Rs 18 crore.

Kaala is a political thriller, and has Nana Patekar in the antagonist's role. Eswari Rao, Huma Qureshi, Anjali Patil and others are in the cast.