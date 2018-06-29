Rajinikanth's Kaala has entered its fourth week in Tamil Nadu and is set to achieve its first milestone of 25-day mark in theatres on Sunday, July 1. The movie's collections have dropped across the state and it is pulling the audience to theatres in decent numbers only at prominent centres like Chennai.

Released in over 650 screens on June 7, Kaala had opened to a good response from the audience and raked in over Rs 15 crore on the first day, which was lesser than the superstar's previous film Kabali (Rs 21.5 crore). The critics too praised Pa Ranjith's film to some extent and the positive word-of-mouth helped the film to do well in the next few days.

Kaala could not pull the audience to theatres in big numbers post the first weekend. The estimated collection of the Rajinikanth-starrer so far is over Rs 61 crore in Tamil Nadu with the film raking in Rs 11.38 crore from the Chennai centre alone.

However, the business is not up to the mark outside Tamil Nadu. It has performed way lesser than expectations in Andhra Pradesh and has done decent collection in Kerala and Karnataka.

Among the overseas centres, Kaala has done notable business in the US and Australia.

Kaala is a political thriller in which Rajinikanth plays the role of a messiah of his slum dwellers. The movie is seen as a political manifesto of the superstar, who is likely to contest the next state Assembly elections.

The movie is about the fight between a powerful land mafia-turned politician and Kaala (Rajinikanth). It tries to bring the plight of the people in the lower strata in Mumbai, but the absence of solid commercial elements, which Rajini fans like to see in his movies, played the spoilsport.