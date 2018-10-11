The seven-member Korean boy band BTS has graced the latest TIME's edition, making it to their annual list of "Next Generation Leaders." The boys have joined the prestigious list with other young pioneers who are revolutionizing music, sports, politics and more.

The magazine shed light on the journey of BTS and its success strategy titled "How BTS is taking over the world." The magazine reiterated the fact the despite its predominant Korean lyrics, the band has succeeded in connecting with fans worldwide, which is evident that music has a universal language that connects to the soul.

The magazine also features actress Amandla Stenberg, soccer player Kylian Mbappe, Argentinian Women's rights activist Sabrina Cartabia, scientists Rasha Abu-SAfieh and Bassma Ali in the list.

Quoting Suga, BTS member, on their universal recognition said, "We started to tell the stories that people wanted to hear and were ready to hear, stories that other people could not or would not tell. We said what other people were feeling-like pain, anxiety and worries."

In the last two months, the boy band has made strides in the global music scene -- becoming the first K-Pop group to enter top 40 UK singles chart, winning "Favorite Social Artist" at the American Music Awards 2018 and its historic speech at the UN.

After their successful US concert and recently concluded London concert, BTS will cover Europe till October 20, followed by their sold-out tour of Japan in November.