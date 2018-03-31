South Korean boy band BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan (meaning Bulletproof Boy Scouts) is slowly turning into a force to reckon with in the world music industry, winning awards from beyond the borders and garnering thousands of fans from across the globe. Now, WWE superstar John Cena, who is a huge fan of the group, has hinted that one their songs could be played at his forthcoming wedding with his fiancee Nikki Bella.

John Cena, 40, got engaged to Nikki Bella, 34, whose real name is Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, almost a year ago. He went down on his knees and proposed to his girlfriend of then five years live on camera after beating The Miz and Maryse at Wrestlemania 33 last year.

The WWE superstar hasn't revealed his wedding date but didn't rule out playing one of the songs of the popular K-pop group on his Big-Day.

When asked on Hit 105 if his love for BTS would culminate in Nikki Bella walking down the aisle to a song of the band, he told the host: "Stranger things have happened my friend never say never," according to Billboard. He went on to say that Baseline was his favorite track on the J-Hope mixtape.

Interestingly, John Cena has shared photos of BTS on social media on several occasions. He danced to the beats of the group's hit single Mic Drop at last week's 2018 Kid's Choice Awards ceremony where they won the Favorite Global Music Star award after beating Taylor Swift, Lorde, The Vamps, Black Coffee, Maluma, and Zara Larsson.

BTS is a K-pop group with seven members – Jungkook, V, Suga, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, and RM.