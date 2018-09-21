Jyotiraditya Scindia,‏ member of parliament from Guna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday shared a tweet of school students, claiming that their studies were being compromised as they were forced to take part in CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan's programmes.

The tweet showed school students protesting as they were being taken to the house of Shivraj Singh Chouhan to be part of the crowd in one of his programmes.

The students said that they were not provided basic facility and were always compelled to attend such programmes by powerful leaders in the locality.

A student said, "we walk a long distance daily to reach the school because we are not provided any transport facility, but today we got the bus facility only because they wanted us to attend the programme of CM Shivraj Singh."

According to the students, the school has always failed to provide bus facility to the students when they attend classes but they provide the facility whenever a powerful leader demands the student's presence to fill their programme venues.

"We were brought here forcefully only because they wanted a huge crowd, they compelled us to attend the program. We have no interest in attending such a programme. We go to school to study, not to attend programmes like this. It disturbs our studies ." said another student.

Here is the video tweeted by Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Students said a notice was sent to their school authorities to make sure that all the students studying at the government-run institution attend the CM's programme.

Other details such as the school's name and the event details were not available at the time of the report.

The CM's office is yet to respond to the tweet at the time this article was published.