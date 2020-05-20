Jyothika's Ponmagal Vandhal is all set to create a history in Kollywood. The Tamil movie is gearing up for its digital release on 29 May despite facing opposition from the powerful multiplex and theatre owners association in the state.

With a little more than a week left for its release, Jyotika kicked off the digital promotions over a zoom call with journalists from Tamil media where they spoke about the film, the trailer for which will hit the internet with a bang on Thursday, 21 May.

The actress had an interesting discussions with the media people and Jyothika will also be attending a similar round table interview with various media from the northern states.

The film revolves around the story of a local resident of a village who is known to file cases against the general public for publicity and reopens a fifteen years old case involving a serial killer.

Suriya's Decision Met with Opposition

The movie is produced by her husband and actor Suriya. However, his decision to release the movie directly on OTT has met with severe opposition from the theatre owners. The lockdown is apparently forcing many producers to skip the theatrical release and have digital premiere.

Apart from this movie, , six other flicks like Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum, Kannada movies Law and French Biriyani and Hindi movies Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi are ready to release directly on the OTT platforms, skipping theatrical releases.

Starring Jyothika, Parthiban, Bhagyaraj, Prathap Pothen and Pandiarajan. Ponmagal Vandhal is written and directed by JJ Fredrick.